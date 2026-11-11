KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

ELECTIONS UPDATE: With 84 percent of the vote counted, Democrat Mary Peltola has increased her lead over Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. After another 24,000 votes were counted on Tuesday, Another Democrat, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, is close to meeting the 50 percent-plus threshold to win his four-way race outright, averting a ranked-choice tabulation. He has 49.9 percent of the vote.

James Brookes, Alaska Beacon. School bus passes by the State Capitol building in Juneau.

EDUCATION REPORT: Alaska lawmakers weigh whether a half-million-dollar study should be the first step towards fixing the state’s school funding system.

Courtesy, Anchorage Police Department Scene of Airport Heights hit and run fatal pedestrian collision on Monday, Nov. 9.

HIT AND RUN: Anchorage Police have a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit and run investigation. As Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports, the suspect told police he had been making Door Dash deliveries prior to the collision and thought he had struck an animal, not a person.

48 STAR FLAG: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Alaska Natives have served in the military at five times the national average — a record of service exists along with a complicated history—including the forced relocation of Unangax̂ communities in the Aleutians during World War II. As KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price reports, a 48-star American Flag has opened-up some important conversations.