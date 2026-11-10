KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

ELECTION UPDATE. About 4,900 votes were added to the tally yesterday, giving Democrat Mary Peltola a bigger lead in her fight to unseat Sen. Dan Sullivan. A much larger batch of votes is expected to be released today.

PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Police say a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Anchorage yesterday morning. He is the ninth pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Anchorage this year.

SALMON SCIENCE. In Sitka, students of all ages get hands-on lessons in salmon science, following the life cycle from tiny-eyed eggs at the hatchery to returning fish that help nourish potatoes in a community garden. KCAW’s Katherine Rose looks at how the science center and the Sitka School District are working together to teach students about salmon.

Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs Herman "Buddy" Bendixen at discharge ceremony in Anchorage in June 2018.

REMEMBERING BUDDY BENDIXEN. At 101, Buddy Bendixen’s death closes a chapter in Alaska history. He was the last known member of the Alaska Territorial Guard, but his service did not end there. As a fisherman, community leader and beloved patriarch, he was at the heart of life in King Cove.