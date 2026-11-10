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KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published November 10, 2026 at 8:19 AM AKST
Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School, a midtown Anchorage polling station on Nov. 3, 2026.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School, a midtown Anchorage polling station on Nov. 3, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

ELECTION UPDATE. About 4,900 votes were added to the tally yesterday, giving Democrat Mary Peltola a bigger lead in her fight to unseat Sen. Dan Sullivan. A much larger batch of votes is expected to be released today.

PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Police say a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Anchorage yesterday morning. He is the ninth pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Anchorage this year.

SALMON SCIENCE. In Sitka, students of all ages get hands-on lessons in salmon science, following the life cycle from tiny-eyed eggs at the hatchery to returning fish that help nourish potatoes in a community garden. KCAW’s Katherine Rose looks at how the science center and the Sitka School District are working together to teach students about salmon.

Herman "Buddy" Bendixen at discharge ceremony in Anchorage in June 2018.
Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs
Herman "Buddy" Bendixen at discharge ceremony in Anchorage in June 2018.

REMEMBERING BUDDY BENDIXEN. At 101, Buddy Bendixen’s death closes a chapter in Alaska history. He was the last known member of the Alaska Territorial Guard, but his service did not end there. As a fisherman, community leader and beloved patriarch, he was at the heart of life in King Cove.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride