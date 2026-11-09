KNBA Newscast: Monday, November 9, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MONKEY POX. Anchorage has four new cases of mpox, a virus spread through close contact that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Alaska’s health experts have been unable to pinpoint the source.

Courtesy Desiree Hagen/KOTZ Voting precinct in Noorvik on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.

NATIVE VOTE. Alaska election results are still trickling in, but as the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, based on early returns, a big push to get out the Native vote may be paying off.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School in Anchorage on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.

PELTOLA CAMPAIGN LAWSUIT. With Mary Peltola leading by about 600 votes, her campaign is suing for details about rejected absentee ballots in Alaska’s still-unsettled U.S. Senate race.

Courtesy, Michael Livingston Memorial designed for Benny Benson centennial celebration.

BENNY BENSON ANNIVERSARY. An Alaska Federation of Natives resolution honoring Benny Benson is prompting a closer look at the young Unangax̂ designer of Alaska’s flag, his legacy and the racism he faced.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Qass'uq Lexi Trainer poses with the inaugural issue of Yaaruin Kids, a kids magazine aimed at sharing Alaska Native culture, language and stories.Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media

YAARUIN KIDS. Yaaruin means “story knife” in the Yup’ik language, a carved knife that children traditionally used to draw pictures in the mud and tell stories. As Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports, it's also the name of Yaaruin Kids, a new magazine for Native children.

Courtesy Father Michael Shields The Palmer Police Department has recovered a nativity scene that was stolen from the parking lot of St. Michael's Parish in Palmer last week. It was found partially hidden in the trees near Chickaloon.

NATIVITY SCENE RECOVERED. Palmer Police have found a nativity scene stolen from a Palmer parish’s parking lot last week in the woods near Chickaloon, undamaged. Father Michael Shields calls it a Christmas miracle.