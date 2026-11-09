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KNBA Newscast: Monday, November 9, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:08 AM AKST
A colorized electron micrograph image shows mpox virus particles, in red and yellow, found within infected cells, colored blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. The image also features virus factories, shown in brown, where viruses replicate, mature and assemble.
Courtesy National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health
A colorized electron micrograph image shows mpox virus particles, in red and yellow, found within infected cells, colored blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. The image also features virus factories, shown in brown, where viruses replicate, mature and assemble.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MONKEY POX. Anchorage has four new cases of mpox, a virus spread through close contact that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Alaska’s health experts have been unable to pinpoint the source.

Voting precinct in Noorvik on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Courtesy Desiree Hagen/KOTZ
Voting precinct in Noorvik on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.

NATIVE VOTE. Alaska election results are still trickling in, but as the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, based on early returns, a big push to get out the Native vote may be paying off.

Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School in Anchorage on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Rhonda McBride/KNBA
Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School in Anchorage on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.

PELTOLA CAMPAIGN LAWSUIT. With Mary Peltola leading by about 600 votes, her campaign is suing for details about rejected absentee ballots in Alaska’s still-unsettled U.S. Senate race.

Memorial designed for Benny Benson centennial celebration.
Courtesy, Michael Livingston
Memorial designed for Benny Benson centennial celebration.

BENNY BENSON ANNIVERSARY. An Alaska Federation of Natives resolution honoring Benny Benson is prompting a closer look at the young Unangax̂ designer of Alaska’s flag, his legacy and the racism he faced.

Qass'uq Lexi Trainer poses with the inaugural issue of Yaaruin Kids, a kids magazine aimed at sharing Alaska Native culture, language and stories.Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Qass'uq Lexi Trainer poses with the inaugural issue of Yaaruin Kids, a kids magazine aimed at sharing Alaska Native culture, language and stories.Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media

YAARUIN KIDS. Yaaruin means “story knife” in the Yup’ik language, a carved knife that children traditionally used to draw pictures in the mud and tell stories. As Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports, it's also the name of Yaaruin Kids, a new magazine for Native children.

The parish of St. Michael in Palmer is asking for help in recovering a nativity scene that was stolen sometime this week from the church's parking lot. hank you!
Courtesy Father Michael Shields
The Palmer Police Department has recovered a nativity scene that was stolen from the parking lot of St. Michael's Parish in Palmer last week. It was found partially hidden in the trees near Chickaloon.

NATIVITY SCENE RECOVERED. Palmer Police have found a nativity scene stolen from a Palmer parish’s parking lot last week in the woods near Chickaloon, undamaged. Father Michael Shields calls it a Christmas miracle.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride