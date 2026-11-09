KNBA Newscast: Monday, November 9, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
MONKEY POX. Anchorage has four new cases of mpox, a virus spread through close contact that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Alaska’s health experts have been unable to pinpoint the source.
NATIVE VOTE. Alaska election results are still trickling in, but as the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, based on early returns, a big push to get out the Native vote may be paying off.
PELTOLA CAMPAIGN LAWSUIT. With Mary Peltola leading by about 600 votes, her campaign is suing for details about rejected absentee ballots in Alaska’s still-unsettled U.S. Senate race.
BENNY BENSON ANNIVERSARY. An Alaska Federation of Natives resolution honoring Benny Benson is prompting a closer look at the young Unangax̂ designer of Alaska’s flag, his legacy and the racism he faced.
YAARUIN KIDS. Yaaruin means “story knife” in the Yup’ik language, a carved knife that children traditionally used to draw pictures in the mud and tell stories. As Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports, it's also the name of Yaaruin Kids, a new magazine for Native children.
NATIVITY SCENE RECOVERED. Palmer Police have found a nativity scene stolen from a Palmer parish’s parking lot last week in the woods near Chickaloon, undamaged. Father Michael Shields calls it a Christmas miracle.