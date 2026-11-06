KNBA Newscast: Friday, November 6, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
HOUSE MAJORITY ORGANIZES. Two months before the legislature convenes, Alaska lawmakers are already choosing their leaders. A day after the Senate majority announced its top positions, House organizers made their selections, which include Anchorage Independent Calvin Schrage as House Speaker. Both houses will be controlled by bipartisan majorities this year.
HEATING OIL. Fairbanks and many rural Alaska Native communities are dependent on heating oil to keep warm in the winter. But with rising prices from the Iran war, and alternatives like firewood and electricity just as expensive, the Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert looks at the growing need to stretch every gallon of oil.
APD FATAL SHOOTING.Surprising details emerge about a burglary suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage last week. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on what led to the shooting — and why the police chief says it’s a troubling window into the city’s property crime problem.
NATIVITY SCENE THEFT. A Palmer parish is asking for help in recovering a Nativity scene stolen from its parking lot.