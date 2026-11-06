KNBA Newscast: Friday, November 6, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

HOUSE MAJORITY ORGANIZES. Two months before the legislature convenes, Alaska lawmakers are already choosing their leaders. A day after the Senate majority announced its top positions, House organizers made their selections, which include Anchorage Independent Calvin Schrage as House Speaker. Both houses will be controlled by bipartisan majorities this year.

Shelby Herbert/KUAC Fairbanks resident Ray Turney fills his heating oil tank at the Sourdough Fuel bulk plant on Nov. 3, 2026. He said prices are “too darn high.”

HEATING OIL. Fairbanks and many rural Alaska Native communities are dependent on heating oil to keep warm in the winter. But with rising prices from the Iran war, and alternatives like firewood and electricity just as expensive, the Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert looks at the growing need to stretch every gallon of oil.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media. Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case points to a still of body camera footage of an incident on Oct. 29 that resulted in a man getting fatally shot by police.

APD FATAL SHOOTING.Surprising details emerge about a burglary suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage last week. Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports on what led to the shooting — and why the police chief says it’s a troubling window into the city’s property crime problem.

Courtesy Father Michael Shields The parish of St. Michael in Palmer is asking for help in recovering a nativity scene that was stolen sometime this week from the church's parking lot.

NATIVITY SCENE THEFT. A Palmer parish is asking for help in recovering a Nativity scene stolen from its parking lot.