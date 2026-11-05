KNBA Newscast: Thursday, November 5, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
ELECTION UPDATE. With just three precincts left to count after Tuesday’s election, several key races now hinge on absentee ballots and ranked-choice tabulations. In the U.S. Senate Race, Mary Peltola leads with less than one percent of the vote.
LEGISLATIVE ORGANIZATIONS. The State Senate has already announced its leadership for the coming session.
JKT INTERVIEW: KCAW’s Hope McKenney sat down with the leading candidate in the governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, and asked him about his next steps.
OIL PRICES. Alaska oil prices soared past forecasts in October, potentially bringing millions in additional state revenue.
GAS AGREEMENT. A just-in-time gas deal could help ENSTAR meet customer demand this winter – but it won’t solve Southcentral’s long-term supply problem.
FOOD BANK. A new Anchorage facility will give the Food Bank of Alaska more space to prepare for disasters statewide.