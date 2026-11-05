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KNBA Newscast: Thursday, November 5, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:39 AM AKST
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at election night party celebrating with supporters.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at election night party celebrating with supporters.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ELECTION UPDATE. With just three precincts left to count after Tuesday’s election, several key races now hinge on absentee ballots and ranked-choice tabulations. In the U.S. Senate Race, Mary Peltola leads with less than one percent of the vote.

The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

LEGISLATIVE ORGANIZATIONS. The State Senate has already announced its leadership for the coming session.

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.

JKT INTERVIEW: KCAW’s Hope McKenney sat down with the leading candidate in the governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, and asked him about his next steps.

Regular unleaded gasoline in Kodiak jumped up from $4.68 per gallon in January to more than $5 at several pumps across the island’s road system in late March.
Davis Hovey, KMXT
Regular unleaded gasoline in Kodiak jumped up from $4.68 per gallon in January to more than $5 at several pumps across the island’s road system in late March.

OIL PRICES. Alaska oil prices soared past forecasts in October, potentially bringing millions in additional state revenue.

ENSTAR CEO John Simms at a news conference at Anchorage City Hall on Feb. 1, 2024.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
ENSTAR CEO John Simms at a news conference at Anchorage City Hall on Feb. 1, 2024.

GAS AGREEMENT. A just-in-time gas deal could help ENSTAR meet customer demand this winter – but it won’t solve Southcentral’s long-term supply problem.

Outside the building purchased by the Food Bank of Alaska in Anchorage, Oct. 20.
Mikayla Finnerty/Alaska Public Media.
Outside the building purchased by the Food Bank of Alaska in Anchorage, Oct. 20.

FOOD BANK. A new Anchorage facility will give the Food Bank of Alaska more space to prepare for disasters statewide.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride