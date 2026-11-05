KNBA Newscast: Thursday, November 5, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ELECTION UPDATE. With just three precincts left to count after Tuesday’s election, several key races now hinge on absentee ballots and ranked-choice tabulations. In the U.S. Senate Race, Mary Peltola leads with less than one percent of the vote.

Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

LEGISLATIVE ORGANIZATIONS. The State Senate has already announced its leadership for the coming session.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins poses at his primary election night party the The Rail in Anchorage on Aug. 18, 2026.

JKT INTERVIEW: KCAW’s Hope McKenney sat down with the leading candidate in the governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, and asked him about his next steps.

Davis Hovey, KMXT Regular unleaded gasoline in Kodiak jumped up from $4.68 per gallon in January to more than $5 at several pumps across the island’s road system in late March.

OIL PRICES. Alaska oil prices soared past forecasts in October, potentially bringing millions in additional state revenue.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media ENSTAR CEO John Simms at a news conference at Anchorage City Hall on Feb. 1, 2024.

GAS AGREEMENT. A just-in-time gas deal could help ENSTAR meet customer demand this winter – but it won’t solve Southcentral’s long-term supply problem.

Mikayla Finnerty/Alaska Public Media. Outside the building purchased by the Food Bank of Alaska in Anchorage, Oct. 20.

FOOD BANK. A new Anchorage facility will give the Food Bank of Alaska more space to prepare for disasters statewide.