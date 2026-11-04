KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

(Please note these results were from the Division of Elections most recent update at 2: 43 a .m. Wednesday, Nov. 4th.

To find the most current information, go to the Alaska Division of Elections website.)

U.S. SENATE RACE.With all but nine out of 403 precincts reporting, Mary Peltola has a razor thin lead in the U.S. Senate race, with only about 600 votes separating her from the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media Nick Begich with campaign supporters in Anchorage on election night, Nov. 3, 2026.

U.S. HOUSE RACE.In the U.S. House race, Republican Nick Begich appears poised to hold on to his seat. He has njearly 50 percent of the vote, compared to independent Bill Hill.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at election night party celebrating with supporters.

GOVERNOR’S RACE. Jonathan Kreiss Tompkins, the lone Democrat in the governor’s race has a substantial lead.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School, a midtown Anchorage polling station on Nov. 3, 2026.

BALLOT MEASURES. Early election results show Alaskans rejecting Ballot Measure 2 and opting to keep ranked choice voting, open primaries and campaign finance rules aimed at unmasking donors. Ballot Measure 3 appears to be passing.

SHAKTOOLIK ELECTION WORKER. A 91-year-old Shaktoolik election worker has lost count of the years, but the Inupiaq elder says this election may be her last one.

BETHEL VOTER TURN-OUT. Election day drew more voters nationwide.Based on preliminary vote counts, turnout was high in the Western Alaska community of Bethel. KYUK’s Samantha Watson asked Bethel voters what drove them to the polls.