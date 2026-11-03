KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026
KNBA'S TOP STORIES:
ELECTION DAY. Election Day has finally dawned, a day that begins with more questions than answers about how close some of the statewide races for the U.S. Senate and the House will be.
DOUBLE DAN INVESTIGATION. The FBI’s visits to Southeast Alaska to interview campaign donors in the U.S. Senate Race days before Election Day are raising accusations of voter intimidation and election interference.
PREGNANT WOMEN & ADDICTION TREATMENT. A mom shares her recovery journey with Alaska Public Media’s Rachel Cassandra. Treatment specialists also weigh in, including a staffer from Dena A Coy, a residential program, which lets moms bring children under three.
FIRST ALASKANS INSTITUTE.The First Alaskans Institute has announced a leadership change for next year. It’s current president and CEO, Roy Agloinga, will step down at the end of May.