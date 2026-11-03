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KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:59 AM AKST
"I voted" stickers are popular with Alaska voters. This years stickers feature Alaska animals.
Lori Townsend/Alaska Public Media
"I voted" stickers are popular with Alaska voters. This years stickers feature Alaska animals.

KNBA'S TOP STORIES:

ELECTION DAY. Election Day has finally dawned, a day that begins with more questions than answers about how close some of the statewide races for the U.S. Senate and the House will be.

Photos courtesy of (Clockwise from center top) Linda Slaght, Barry Bracken, Paul Johnsen and Erica Kludt-Painter. They all donated to Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
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Courtesy, Dan J. Sullivan Campaign Donors

DOUBLE DAN INVESTIGATION. The FBI’s visits to Southeast Alaska to interview campaign donors in the U.S. Senate Race days before Election Day are raising accusations of voter intimidation and election interference.

State of Alaska lag behind in treatment of pregnant moms struggling with addiction.
Alaska Public Media
State of Alaska lag behind in treatment of pregnant moms struggling with addiction.

PREGNANT WOMEN & ADDICTION TREATMENT. A mom shares her recovery journey with Alaska Public Media’s Rachel Cassandra. Treatment specialists also weigh in, including a staffer from Dena A Coy, a residential program, which lets moms bring children under three.

Roy Agloinga, the recent hire for President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the First Alaskans Institute.
First Alaskans Institute
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First Alaskans Institute
Roy Agloinga, outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the First Alaskans Institute.

FIRST ALASKANS INSTITUTE.The First Alaskans Institute has announced a leadership change for next year. It’s current president and CEO, Roy Agloinga, will step down at the end of May.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride