KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

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ELECTION DAY. Election Day has finally dawned, a day that begins with more questions than answers about how close some of the statewide races for the U.S. Senate and the House will be.

Photos courtesy of (Clockwise from center top) Linda Slaght, Barry Bracken, Paul Johnsen and Erica Kludt-Painter. They all donated to Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign for U.S. Senate. / Courtesy, Dan J. Sullivan Campaign Donors

DOUBLE DAN INVESTIGATION. The FBI’s visits to Southeast Alaska to interview campaign donors in the U.S. Senate Race days before Election Day are raising accusations of voter intimidation and election interference.

Alaska Public Media State of Alaska lag behind in treatment of pregnant moms struggling with addiction.

PREGNANT WOMEN & ADDICTION TREATMENT. A mom shares her recovery journey with Alaska Public Media’s Rachel Cassandra. Treatment specialists also weigh in, including a staffer from Dena A Coy, a residential program, which lets moms bring children under three.

First Alaskans Institute / First Alaskans Institute Roy Agloinga, outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the First Alaskans Institute.

FIRST ALASKANS INSTITUTE.The First Alaskans Institute has announced a leadership change for next year. It’s current president and CEO, Roy Agloinga, will step down at the end of May.