KNBA Newscast: Monday, November 2, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

MARY PELTOLA. In the last stretch of her senate campaign, Democrat Mary Peltola held a rally in her hometown of Bethel. As KYUK’s Evan Erickson reports, Peltola says allegations that her campaign was involved in recruiting a second Dan Sullivan to enter the Senate race were news to her.

DAN SULLIVAN. In a weekend interview with CNN, Sen. Dan Sullivan accuses his opponent, Democrat Mary Peltola, of lying about the double Dans.

Desiree Hagen/KOTZ Aucha Kameroff, Arthur Richards Sr. and Raymond Brown Jr. pose for a photo in Kotzebue on Feb. 12.



VILLAGE VOTE. A Yup’ik grandmother has traveled hundreds of miles this year by snowmachine and boat, through some of the most remote parts of the state, to remind rural Alaskans that their vote matters. And as KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports, her work isn’t done.

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media Anchorage police block off the site of a police shooting near the Carrs on Huffman Road on Oct. 29, 2026.

APD SHOOTING. The Anchorage Police Department says it shot and killed a burglary suspect last week. Anchorage police have had nine-officer involved shootings this year, resulting in five deaths.

KODIAK FATAL PLANE CRASH. State Troopers have identified the man who was killed in a plane crash last week in Blue Fox Bay off Afognak Island.

James Daggett / Alaska Public Media A child walks through the haunted house the Trials of Aangaayuk on Oct. 29. 2026.

NATIVE HAUNTED HOUSE. A haunted house inspired by traditional Alaska Native stories opened its doors to children and parents in Anchorage last week. Alena Naiden with the Alaska Desk says it was both enlightening and frightening.

