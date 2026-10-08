KNBA Newscast: Thursday, October 8, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

KELLY HUNT UPDATE. Anchorage police say the investigation into the death of Kelly Hunt remains active. The Shaktoolik woman vanished in Anchorage last January while returning to college, and her remains were later found not far from where she was staying.

TYPHOON CHOI-WAN. Remnants of Typhoon Choi-Wan have moved into the Bering Sea and are expected to push into Western Alaska today bringing high winds and high water.

TERRA ENERGY LEASE. Terra Energy has secured a 20-year lease on more than 800 acres near Port MacKenzie. The Mat-Su Sentinel reports that it advances plans tied to a proposed coal-fired power plant and future data center development in the Mat-Su.

JUNEAU GOVERNOR’S DEBATE. A hot topic in Juneau for candidates running for governor: Would they live in Juneau?

PERMANENT FUND DIVIDEND. Alaska Public Media’s Ava White talks with some financial experts about how to make the most of your $1,200 Permanent Fund and Energy Dividend.

SPENARD ROADHOUSE HOSTS VP. KTUU Channel 2 reports that Vice President J.D. Vance, while in Anchorage this week on his way to Fairbanks to campaign for Sen. Dan Sullivan, took his family to breakfast at the Spenard Roadhouse.