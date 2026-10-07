KNBA NEWSCAST: Wednesday, October 7, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
FUNDRAISING. In the governor’s race, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss Tomkins has a big lead in fundraising.
ANCHORAGE CHILDCARE. Childcare centers in Alaska have struggled for years, with rising costs and tight margins forcing many to close. But as Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early reports, a group of Anchorage providers have teamed up to share services.
FLU SEASON. Masks at the grocery store and people calling in sick: All signs that flu cases are on the rise in Alaska. Public health experts say the flu season is off to an early start this year.
BYCATCH SERIES, PART 2. Bycatch from factory trawlers is the hot topic this political season, with candidates staking positions on a controversial industry and its impact on Alaska’s salmon runs. In the first part of her series, Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin went to the Kuskokwim River to look at the Alaska Native subsistence side of the bycatch debate. In Part 2, she takes us to Kodiak, for the commercial fisheries perspective.