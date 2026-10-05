KNBA Newscast: Monday, October 5, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

GOP CAMPAIGN VISITS. Vice President J.D. Vance will hold a campaign event on Monday inFairbanks to boost Republican candidates in this year’s general election. And plans are also shaping up for a visit from President Trump next week.

ANCHORAGE BUDGET. Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance says the city is running out of time to find new revenue sources before government services will have to be cut to balance the budget.

AFN ELECTIONS. In many election years, it’s been customary for the Alaska Federation of Natives to endorse candidates for statewide office. But the AFN Board says that won’t be the case this year.

Clarise Larson/KTOO This is the residence in the Switzer Village Mobile Home Park where police received a report about a body found in a freezer. Thursday, July 23, 2026.

JUNEAU DEATH. Juneau Police have identified a man whose remains were discovered inside a freezer. Investigators have concluded that he died of natural causes, apparently hidden in the freezer by his wife, so she could continue to collect his benefits.

Pat Race/Rasmuson Foundation Jim Barker spent decades photographing the subsistence lifestyle of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta

REMEMBERING JIM BARKER. Friends and admirers of photographer Jim Barker gathered in Bethel this weekend to celebrate his legacy of black and white photographs, that captured life in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta for more than fifty years.

U.S. Navy Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy Capt. Mary Katey Hays, commanding officer, USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128), speaks during the ship’s commissioning ceremony, in Whittier, Alaska, Oct. 3, 2026.

U.S.S. TED STEVENS. The USS Ted Stevens was officially commissioned in Seward this weekend, a sent off with brass bands, speeches and a cheering crowd.