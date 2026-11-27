A man who was shot by an Anchorage police officer Sunday morning faces criminal charges related to a domestic violence call, police said.

At around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment near East 76th Avenue and Old Seward Highway, Police Chief Sean Case said. A woman told officers her boyfriend, later identified as Isaiah Homan, 25, had come home intoxicated and was physically violent with her.

Officers arrived about 10 minutes later and met the woman outside, Case said.

"The idea was that the two officers were going to make entry, and one was going to interview the female, and one would enter or interview the male half, or the defendant in this case," Case said at a press conference Wednesday morning. "Because he was agitated, one of the officers made a decision to take the female back outside to conduct the interview with her out there."

Officer Angel Diaz stayed in the apartment and spoke with Homan for about two minutes, according to Case. Homan then went up the stairs.

Ava White / Alaska Public Media Anchorage police responded to a domestic violence situation on E. 76th Avenue on Nov. 22, 2026.

About 30 seconds later, Diaz saw the barrel of a shotgun as Homan came down the stairs, Case said. Police don't know for certain that the shotgun was loaded, but Case said body camera footage shows the "distinct" sound of a round being loaded.

"That noise comes… follows when the officer starts to turn his shoulders to the left and observes the barrel of a shotgun," Case said. "Very close proximity. It's all pretty much happening at the, you know, at the same time."

Diaz fired five rounds at Homan, striking him in the arm, Case said. Homan then went back up the stairs, set the shotgun down and complied with officers' orders to come to the front door. Officers gave him medical aid and took him into custody.

Homan was charged with a count of third-degree assault for putting the officer in danger by grabbing a shotgun and two counts of fourth-degree assault for striking the woman before officers arrived, Case said.

"He was also charged with interfering with a DV crime," Case said. "He took the phone that the female was trying to call on from the female and threw it down the stairs, and then he was also charged with violating conditions of release, which is a separate charge from a different incident."

Diaz was placed on administrative leave for 72 hours and the state Office of Special Prosecutions will determine if his use of lethal force against Homan was legally justified.

Homan was in custody Wednesday with the Alaska Department of Corrections. He is the 10th person shot by Anchorage police this year. Five of those shootings were fatal.

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