Anchorage Police say an officer shot and wounded a man early Sunday morning, after responding to a domestic violence call.

At a news conference following the shooting, Chief Sean Case said it took place at an apartment on East 76th Avenue in the Taku-Campbell area. Officers responded to a woman’s 911 call at about 4:15a.m., Case said.

“She reported that her boyfriend had come home intoxicated, that he was acting unusually different from what she normally sees from him,” Case said. “She said that she felt unsafe, and that he physically put his hand on her.”

Case said police separated the man and the woman, then tried to talk with the man. He asked them to leave and went back inside the building.

“A short time later, he returned with a shotgun, that resulted in the officer firing multiple rounds from his handgun,” he said.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body and is listed in stable condition, Case said.

“Domestic violence calls are some of the most unpredictable calls that officers respond to each and every day,” Case said. “And domestic violence calls that we have here in Anchorage are far higher than what they should be.”

It’s not known yet if the man fired his shotgun at police. No officers were injured. Case said the shooting was recorded on an officer’s body camera, but the footage doesn’t show what the officer saw, because it was pointed in a different direction.

He said investigators want to talk with the officer before saying more. A second news conference is planned for Wednesday morning to give an update.

This is APD’s tenth officer-involved shooting of the year. Five of those were deadly. Under APD policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave and will be named 72 hours after the shooting. The state’s Office of Special Prosecutions will review the case to determine whether the use of force was justified.

Editor’s note: Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early contributed to this story.