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Scientists have now mapped snow avalanche risk across Alaska’s entire road network, creating a statewide baseline for understanding the danger as climate change shifts temperature and precipitation patterns.

That’s according to Gabriel Wolken, a glaciologist and snow scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who led the research.

“Alaska’s roads traverse some of the most active and least monitored avalanche terrain in North America,” Wolken said.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilitieshas previously mappednearly 300 avalanche paths across thestate’s highway system. But Wolken said hundreds more miles of public roads could be hit by avalanches.

He and his colleagues developed a computer model that combines historical climate data with detailed terrain maps to help fill that information gap.

The researchersmappedmore than 2,000 areas where avalanche paths cross roads, and estimated how often avalanches are likely to occur. Wolken said Alaska doesn’t have a ton of snow data, but the model simulates avalanche behavior even in remote areas that lack weather stations and avalanche logs.

“Our distribution of weather stations, especially those that monitor snow, is extremely sparse,” Wolken said. “And in many cases, those observations are really not in the places where the snow avalanches start.”

Thereportpoints to a few road corridors with the highest risk. Much of the Haines Highway and the Eagle River road network lie in avalanche territory. The Klondike and Seward highways could see the most intense avalanches.

Comparing Alaska’s most avalanche-prone regions: Southeast & Southcentral

Wolken said Southcentral roads are likely to have less frequent avalanches. But rare, major avalanches could cover a lot of mileage in the region.

Like the series of avalanches that struck the Richardson Highway near Valdez in 2014, dubbed“Damalanche,”when snow 100 feet deep blocked the Lowe River and submerged ahalf-mileof the highway for 12 days.

By contrast, Wolken said Southeast has avalanches more often, and quite hazardous ones because of the steep terrain above roads. Juneau’s Thane Road, for instance, has avalanches annually.

“Southeast Alaska really dominates in intensity, with frequent avalanche events generating over twice the impact pressures that many of those in Southcentral experience,” Wolken said.

Impact pressure, measured in kilopascals, tells researchers how hard an avalanche can hit something, like a person or a building.

“In Alaska, 62% of the threatened segments of roads that we mapped breach human safety limits, which is, you know, anything above three kilopascals,” he said. “Around 38% hit structural destruction thresholds — so that’s anything that exceeds 30 kilopascals.”

That’s useful information for scientists, but in this case, maybe not for engineers.

David Hamre is a retired avalanche expert who ran the Alaska Railroad’s avalanche program for nearly 40 years and helped create anAvalanche Hazard Indexfor state highways in 2023. He said he’s concerned that engineers looking to build in avalanche zones could misuse the generalized impact pressures listed in the 2026report.

“There are people that could assume that those impact pressures are uniform throughout a certain area of avalanche path, and they’re not,” Hamre said. “They’re specific to what you construct.”

Wolken agrees with Hamre, and said engineers must do site-specific studies before building in avalanche paths.

Hamre also said Wolken and his colleagues missed some known avalanche paths, like milepost 3 on the Copper River Highway.

“He needed some truth-checking in the field,” Hamre said.

Wolken said the path is missing on thewebsite mapdue to a display issue, but it’s in the database. He said the model is a broad, automated screening tool that will inevitably miss things and can be improved by local knowledge.

Hank Statscewich is president of the Alaska Avalanche Information Center and was not involved in the research. He said the study is a valuable baseline for avalanche risk, and he’s curious to see how climate change will alter that risk.

“What affects the changing climate would have on mountain regions statewide — so more snow, more avalanches, or less snow, more landslides,” Statcewich said.

Wolken saidhe expectschanges in rain and snow patterns will affect avalanche-prone places differently, depending on elevation and coastal influence.

Tim Glassett is the statewide avalanche and artillery program manager for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He said the main driver of avalanche risk on roadways, from his perspective, is how much the public is exposed to the danger. In other words: traffic.

“What drives the increased risk for us is traffic volumes,” Glassett said. “And right now, 15 years out, traffic volumes in Alaska are not increasing.”

Glassett said that’s based onstate projectionsthat Alaska’s population will declinein the future. He said that means avalanche risk on roads isn’t increasing.

The avalanche study was presented at the International Snow Science Workshop in Whistler, British Columbia, this fall and has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Wolken said it’s part of a larger study analyzing avalanche risk across the whole state — beyond roadways.

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