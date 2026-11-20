The Anchorage School District closed schools Friday due to weather and road conditions, according to an online statement.

Classes and events were also canceled at the University of Alaska Anchorage due to unsafe road conditions, the university said online . Events at the Alaska Airlines Center were not impacted.

City street maintenance crews were out early Friday, plowing heavy snowfall that fell overnight.

According to the National Weather Service , 3.7 inches of snow fell near the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport over the last 24 hours. Other areas, including some Hillside neighborhoods and Eagle River, saw about 10 inches of snow.

Meteorologist Parker Alvstad said it was a "quick burst" of snow.

"That had some heavy snowfall rates, up to an inch an hour down in Anchorage proper. Then there were some spots at higher elevations that we saw reports of over three inches per hour at the heaviest time," he said.

He said the heavy snowfall stretched down the Kenai Peninsula, with some Homer residents reporting 8 inches of snow by noon on Thursday.

"There were some spots where it did start out as rain," Alvstad said. "Once precipitation intensified, you see some evaporative cooling, and that really is where you're able to get more snow, even when it's above freezing at the surface."

ASD said all afterschool activities and rentals are also canceled. The annual Alaska School Activities Association's All-State Music Festival at Bartlett High School, which runs through Saturday, is still on. The event brings together high school musicians who rehearse together before performing at West High School on Saturday at 7 p.m.

More than 8,000 residents lost power late Thursday , but electricity has since been restored , according to Chugach Electric.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District schools were open Friday .

The Anchorage Police Department said only one accident had been reported as of 6 a.m. Friday.

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