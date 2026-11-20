Senator-elect Mary Peltola called her victory in the U.S. Senate race both humbling and exciting. Peltola spoke with Shawn Spruce, the host of Native America Calling, in an interview this week.

Native America Calling host Shawn Spruce's interview with Senator-elect Mary Peltola on Nov. 19. program. In this portion of the interview. Peltola discusses her priorities. Listen • 5:34

She said she was overjoyed to have beaten the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan, by more than 12,000 votes. Winning more than half the vote allowed Peltola to bypass the state’s ranked choice voting process, in which second-choice votes are tabulated.

"A beautiful mosaic"

Peltola believes one key to her campaign’s success is that it embraced Alaska’s diversity, which she says has deep historical roots.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Crowd at Mary Peltola’s Anchorage election watch party on Nov. 3, 2026.

“We have been diverse for generations and generations,” Peltola said. “You know there are Inupiaqs on the North Slope, who are part Portuguese, going generations back to whaling times.”

Peltola says there are many other examples of that across Alaska. Another is the mix of Alaska Natives in Southeast Alaska with Asian heritage, dating back to the fish canneries.

“The level of diverse participation in this campaign has been so heartwarming -- and it’s just been a joy to be a part of, to see the beautiful mosaic of Alaska represented at every event that we had, represented in all of the materials that we put out,” Peltola said. “And there has just been a sense of inclusion from everyone across the state, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Working-class message

Peltola believes she won because she stood up for working-class Alaskans — that her message about the connection between corporate greed and high prices hit home.

“I feel like we've just all cried uncle and need people in leadership positions to remember the struggles of the everyday people. That's what public service is about. Not lining your own pocket. Not helping out your friends,” she said.

Peltola says one of her top priorities will be to end the war in Iran.

“That’s the starting point,” she said. “We've got to bring down prices, and that starts with the price of fuel, because that is the economic engine of our country. That is the logistics engine of our country.”

Legal challenges

Sen. Dan Sullivan has not yet conceded to Peltola and investigations into her campaign are ongoing. Peltola says she’s confident these hurdles will soon be behind her.

The U.S. Justice Department says it is dropping its effort to block Peltola’s certification, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25.

In October, President Trump asked the DOJ to file the lawsuit to block election results if it could be shown that voters were confused by two candidates named Dan Sullivan — the incumbent, Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, and Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg.

After a U.S. District Court dismissed the lawsuit, the DOJ appealed. But in a brief filed on Nov. 19, the DOJ called the case “moot” and said it no longer wants to pursue the appeal.

Making history

Peltola, along with Minnesota Democrat Peggy Flanagan, will make history Jan. 3, when they become the first Native American women in the U.S. Senate. Peltola will also be the first Alaska Native senator.

This isn't the first barrier Peltola has broken. She was also the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. House, when she won a special election in 2022 to finish out the late Congressman Don Young's term. She was then elected to a full term but lost her seat in 2024 to Republican Nick Begich III.

Peltola told Native America Calling she’s eager to get to work.

“I don’t know how people who weren’t in this election cycle could not also feel this sense of urgency,” she said. “None of us are elected to go be partisan. We are elected to go solve problems, and seize opportunities, and tackle challenges, and make life better.”

“So, with that as the mandate, we have no time to waste,” she said.