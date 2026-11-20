The U.S. Department of the Interior allowed ATV access for local subsistence hunters in the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve earlier this year. A new bill could make that federal law.

Anaktuvuk Pass is a village of about 400 people in the heart of the Gates of the Arctic.

Elder Esther Hugo, a vice president of the Naqsraġmiut Tribal Council in Anaktuvuk Pass, spoke in support of the bill during a hearing at the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on Thursday in Washington.

“Let our families return to our ancestors' lands,” Hugo said. “Let our youth learn our traditions in the only classroom that can teach it – our homelands. Let the Nunamiut be what we have always been – people of the land.”

That bill, called the Anaktuvuk Pass Food Security Access Act, was introduced by Rep. Nick Begich in September. It would write into federal law that residents are allowed to use four-wheelers for subsistence hunting in the park.

Before settling in Anaktuvuk Pass, the Nunamiut people were nomadic and followed caribou. Residents still rely on caribou because there is no access to marine animals like in coastal villages, and all groceries need to be flown in.

However, local hunters previously couldn’t travel on most of the land around the village in summer and fall using four-wheelers. The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act allows subsistence hunting in the park using traditional modes of transportation. The act lists snowmachines as a traditional mode but not four-wheelers. The National Park Service banned ATV hunts in the park in the late ‘80s.

Hugo said that affected food security for Anaktuvuk Pass families and their ability to carry on traditions.

“If you see a caribou across the river, and you're on this side, you cannot go there,” she said. “Our ancestors had roamed with the caribou, the tuttu.”

For decades, Anaktuvuk Pass residents have advocated for changing the rule.

This May, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the decision to restore off-road-vehicle access to the park for subsistence.

Susan Mekiana-Morry, the vice mayor of Anaktuvuk Pass, said she and her family were able to return to their ancestral hunting grounds this summer.

“That was the very first time in our lives that we went out there with no baggage on our shoulders, no fear of feeling like a criminal,” she said after the hearing.

City Mayor Lillian Stone said she wants that change to be permanent.

“This legislation, it ensures that our people will never have boundaries ever again,” Stone said.

The bill still has a long way to become law. It must pass the full House of Representatives and Senate before making it to the president's desk.