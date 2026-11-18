It was just before showtime at Ketchikan’s Ted Ferry Civic Center, and seats surrounding a large runway were filling up. Tony Christianson, Chairman of the Federal Subsistence Board and Mayor of Hydaburg, took to the stage as the lights dimmed.

He was joined by members of the Ketchikan Indian Community, who gifted him a fashionable seal vest. Christianson donned the vest and strutted onto the runway.

He owned it and busted a few moves along the way.

The mayor’s runway performance marked the start of the Ketchikan Indian Community’s first annual Rock Your Mocs fashion show on Saturday.

It was similar to other runway shows, with models and one-of-a-kind clothes. But this one exclusively showcased the work of Indigenous designers. It featured a mix of traditional and modern wares, all with a Native twist.

The tribe has been planning the show since the summer. And it models other Native fashion events, like the Far North Fashion Show in Anchorage. Like that show, Ketchikan’s spotlights the work of creators of different cultural backgrounds.

“It’s a good way to show the community all the different types of artists and designers that we have here locally,” said Rebecca Jewel Estrin, one of this year’s nearly dozen featured fashion artists. She also goes by her Haida name Hiilang Jaat, which translates to Thunderwoman.

Estrin lives in Texas but traveled to Ketchikan for the show. And like some of the other designers, this was her first time participating in a fashion show.

Hunter Morrison/KRBD A model poses on the runway at the Ketchikan Indian Community’s first annual Rock your Mocs Indigenous fashion show on Saturday.

Most of Estrin’s works that hit the runway were leather belts. Many had flares of turquoise or copper. She said they blend her Haida, Tlingit and Tsimshian background with her Lakota and Blackfeet heritage of the Great Plains.

Her mom also created fashion pieces for the show. Carrie Dodson, whose Haida name translates to Canoe Companion, primarily makes devil’s club products and jewelry. But the tribe’s Indigenous fashion show inspired her to try new mediums.

“It was a lot of fun to broaden the scope of work that I could do and challenge myself,” Dodson said.

Dodson’s pieces included fringed seal and fox shawls.

Ketchikan Indian Community tribal administrator and CEO Emily Edenshaw also had fashion pieces on the runway. Some of her models wore cowboy hats and boots. A few were dressed in formline garb. Others just looked bougie.

That was Edenshaw’s vision. She has both Alaska Native and Texas roots.

While Edenshaw is new to designing, fashion has always brought her joy. She said that fashion is mental health.

“Today’s event was really medicine,” Edenshaw said. “And also being able to create a space where our kids can be unapologetically Native is just like – this is why I’m doing the work that I’m doing at KIC. I love my job. I love my community, and I cannot wait until next year.”

Edenshaw said the Indigenous fashion show is a great way to bring folks together during Native American Heritage Month. The tribe plans to host the show each November.