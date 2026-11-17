An opossum that briefly absconded in Juneau earlier this year has died.

Thats’s according to aFacebook postfrom the Alaska Zoo, where Meatball — alsoknown briefly as Chester— was taken after being discovered in the Mendenhall Valley in March.

Opossums are the only marsupial native to North America. But they’re not native to Alaska. In fact, they’re considered an invasive species here.

Like his predecessor Grubby, the opossum who famously evaded capture for weeks in Homer in 2023, Meatball was sent to live at the zoo in Anchorage after his capture. He helped educate visitors about invasive species and evidently stole hearts during his brief stay.

Opossums generally live up to two years in the wild. Zoo staff estimate Meatball was between 1 and 2 years old.

According to the post, Meatball succumbed to metabolic bone disease, among other health issues, last week. He was beloved by zoo staff and enjoyed eating canned bugs, running on a cat wheel, climbing, and watching the gardeners.

“Meatball was a wonderful ambassador for opossums, helping us to teach visitors about this species and the threats they face in the US,” the post reads. “We are grateful to all who have followed along on Meatball’s journey.”

Copyright 2026 KTOO