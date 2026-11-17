Mary Peltola will be Alaska’s next U.S. senator. On Tuesday evening, she crossed the 50 percent threshold to win her bid to unseat the incumbent Republican, Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Peltola’s victory brings an end to a nerve-racking vote count that stretched on for days.

Peltola now joins Minnesota’s Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan in making history. Together, the two Democrats will be the first Native American women to serve in the U.S. Senate. Peltola is also the first Alaska Native to win a Senate seat.

Her victory flips one of nine Republican seats and gives the Democrats a solid 56 to 44 majority in the Senate.

In a video announcement, Peltola thanked voters.

“We did it. From Adak to Metlakatla to Utqiagvik, you have made your voices heard. And it’s clear that the status quo in D.C. cannot go on any longer,” Peltola said in the announcement.

In results the Alaska Division of Elections released Tuesday, Peltola had 50.1 percent of the vote. That lets her win outright without ranked-choice vote calculations, a process in Alaska that adds second-choice votes to the totals.

Peltola now leads Sen. Dan Sullivan by more than 12,000 votes, a margin of more than 4 percent. She also has more votes than all three opponents combined. This shuts down the claim that a second candidate named Dan Sullivan cost the senator the election.

As of late Tuesday, the Sullivan campaign has not yet commented on the new count. On Monday, before the results were released, Sullivan’s campaign spokesman Nate Adams said in a statement, “The Division of Elections has work to do, and we respect the Alaskans doing it. We will not be counting on individual ballot updates or outside projections in the meantime.”

The Associated Press called the race for Peltola on Tuesday after she surpassed the 50 percent threshold. It reports 99 percent of the vote is in.

Peltola’s victory over a two-term incumbent has been a hard-fought political comeback. She lost her seat in the U.S. House two years ago, following the death of her husband in a plane crash.

In her announcement, Peltola said she was ready to get to work on fighting corruption and lowering prices and fuel costs.

“And together, we’re going to put Alaska first,” Peltola said.

Her winning campaign slogan was “Fish. Family. Freedom.” — a nod to her life growing up on fishing boats and cutting salmon at fish camps in Western Alaska.