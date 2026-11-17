The Alaska Department of Public Safety announced 24 new law enforcement officers graduated from its basic training academy earlier this month. Among the cohort, 15 new state trooper trainees are helping continue the trend of reduced vacancy rates statewide.

State law enforcement officials have reported progress on filling state trooper roles and reducing the vacancy rate in recent years, which they have said has impeded the agency's ability to conduct criminal investigations.

There are now 52 officer vacancies out of 411 funded positions within the agency, about a 13% vacancy rate, according to Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. He said the agency saw a number of retirements this year, but also more applicants.

That number has dropped from 62 vacant positions in 2024, or a roughly 15% vacancy rate.

"We're certainly seeing improved recruitment numbers here over the last few academies, which is helping us lower the number of vacancies statewide we have in the state trooper and wildlife trooper job class," McDaniel said.

Nine of the recent graduates are headed to police departments in Bethel, Kenai, Soldotna, Seward, Palmer and Sitka. Two trainees are assigned to the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire department.

During 17 weeks and 1,000 hours of basic training at the residential academy in Sitka, law enforcement trainees receive classroom and hands-on instruction, including in use of force and de-esclation tactics, physical fitness, driving and firearms training. Trainees also learn about criminal law and police procedure. McDaniel said the course focuses on scenario-based training for new officers, and training is "constantly evolving based on things like case law, based on best practices we're learning from the field."

This year, five applicants did not complete the basic training academy — nearly one-fifth of the cohort. "It's a highly stressful environment," McDaniel said. "If you are struggling to handle stress appropriately in a controlled environment like a training academy, you know, the law enforcement profession, where there is a lot of stress every day in the job, may not be the best fit for folks."

After the 17 weeks of basic training, trooper recruits head to a 19-week field training and evaluation program based in Fairbanks, Soldotna or Palmer. If trainees successfully complete the program, they are promoted to the role of trooper within roughly one year of beginning the academy.

McDaniel credits the interest in Alaska law enforcement and improvements in trooper hiring and retention to a variety of factors: ongoing recruitment efforts by the department — including a reality TV show spotlighting the Alaska State Troopers — and competitive salary and benefits.

"(They're) all helping us move the needle towards recruiting more Alaska state troopers," he said.

Average pay for a new trooper in their first year is estimated at $145,000, including salary and overtime pay, McDaniel said. That's a boost of roughly 12% from an average of $127,000 last year. The state offers the same base pay of $97,000 for new recruits plus incentives such as bonuses for rural posts, retirement benefits, moving expenses, retention pay and subsidized housing.

Rent and utilities are now free for troopers living in state-owned housing, which is covered by the state following a new contract negotiated this year by the Public Safety Employees Association. Legislators and the governor approved nearly $2 million in the budget for the subsidy this year. The state manages 86 housing units — for troopers, court service officers and fire and safety personnel — in 21 communities, including Bethel, Nome, Kotzebue and Dillingham.

The Public Safety Employees Association union did respond to a request for comment on the new contract on Monday.

Following the first year-long probationary period, troopers may be reassigned to rural posts across the state through a department bid process. McDaniel said troopers are required to make at least one transfer within two to five years of working for the department.

Staffing rural law enforcement positions has been a challenge for years, especially in Western Alaska. But the department doesn't recruit directly to rural posts, McDaniel said. Instead the department opens positions and bids based on a variety of factors. "It's going to be based on call volume. It's going to be based on how many other employees we have in that area — kind of what is the need, the department's need at that time," he said.

Some rural posts are staffed by troopers in a two weeks on and two weeks off rotation, and those officers are still required to live in the state, McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the revived reality TV show featuring the troopers has been renewed for another season. State officials have said they agreed to the show to help with recruitment, but McDaniel said it's too early to determine a direct link to an increase in law enforcement applicants.

"We see that as a positive thing," he said. "But I'd say that instead of crediting the contract or the TV show or our recruitment efforts, I think it's the fact that we are pulling all of the levers at the same time in an effort to make us a competitive agency for people looking at law enforcement in Alaska."

Copyright 2026 Alaska Public Media