Lingít activists protest Cascade Point Ferry Terminal to defend sacred burial sites

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More than 150 people gathered at Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse Plaza across from the Capitol Friday to speak out against the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal.

That’s after the state of Alaska authorized a construction contractor tostage equipmentat the ferry terminal site in Berners Bay last month. Organizers said the area holds cultural and spiritual significance to the Áak’w Kwáan, and they intend to stop the state from moving forward.

Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes is Lingít of the Wooshkeetaan clan and helped organize the demonstration. She said her ancestors are buried at thevillage sitein Berners Bay.

“It’s the last untouched sacred village site that the Áak’w Kwáan have, and we, you know, intend to keep it that way,” Hayes said.

She and her elders performed a ceremony on the steps of the courthouse, where they dressed one another in regalia and painted black tears on each other’s cheeks. Hayes said it’s to stand against the destruction of burial sites.

“We wear these tears because it’s already happened so much, and we’re here to stand together to say this is the end of it,” she said.

Shaagunastaa Bob Sam, a Lingít elder and cemetery caretaker from Sitka, said lineal descendants of the people buried at Berners Bay must be consulted.

“We’re here to protect our homeland, our ancestors, our grave sites, our sacred places,” Sam said.

Criticsaccusethe Dunleavy administration of pushing the controversial project forward before leaving office in December. The statehas saidit has not yet consulted the Lingít under the Alaska Historic Preservation Act or received federal permits for the full project. Construction has not begun, but the statehas indicatedit could break ground on the first phase without federal permits.

Stacy Unzicker is the mining campaigner at the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, an environmental group that’s against the project. At the protest, she told those gathered she and her colleagues have been taking turns driving to Berners Bay to watch for developments at the site, and broke into song.

“It’s almost a 12 Days of Christmas song because it’s like three excavators, two mining haul trucks, a storage container, a fuel truck with no siphon, and a significant lack of proper permitting,” Unzicker sang to the tune of the classic Christmas song.

She said SEACC is prepared to sue the state.

“We are ready to file an injunction should groundbreaking occur,” Unzicker said.

Protest signs read “MORE FERRIES! NOT TERMINALS” and “CORRUPTION IS NOT A VICTIMLESS CRIME.”

The state has said the terminal is meant to shorten ferry rides between Haines, Skagway and Juneau. But the project is unpopular amongferry users, who overwhelmingly said in public comments it would inconvenience them by increasing the time it takes to drive to and from the terminal.

Many Southeast residents havesuggestedthe terminal is a handout to a Canadian mining company proposing to open the New Amalga Gold Mine near the face of Herbert Glacier. But the company, Grande Portage Resources,has saidit plans to build an ore terminal in Berners Bay regardless of whether the state builds its proposed ferry terminal.

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