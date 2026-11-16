During World War II, Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks was a key transfer point for pilots flying goods and military supplies from the United States to Russia. It was a part of the Lend-Lease program, a U.S. initiative to help the Allies before the U.S. entered the war.

A new English translation of a book about that program was shared with Fairbanksans last week during a talk at a local museum.

“There needs to be a record of the history that we share,” said Peter Clark, the book’s translator and publisher. “Russia and the United States have a common history, and there's been times where we were working together.”

Clark is originally from Peoria, Illinois, but he’s lived for several decades in his wife’s hometown, Yakutsk. It’s in Russia’s far northeast and was a part of the Lend-Lease program.

The program helped the Soviet Union receive weapons and food from the U.S., as well as trucks, planes, tanks and railway cars. The transfers happened along several routes, including one that went from the Lower 48 to Siberia through Fairbanks and Yakutsk.

“In Yakutsk, people knew about it,” Clark said. “U.S. military airplanes were coming over and landing in Yakutsk.”

When Clark moved to Yakutsk, he met historian Ivan Negenblya, who wrote a book about the Russian side of the Alaska-Siberia air route in 2018.

Photo provided by Peter Clark. Peter Clark at the Lend-Lease Monument in downtown Fairbanks in November, 2026.

Clark said was familiar with the American perspective on the route, but elements of Negenblya’s book surprised him – like how Russia built the necessary infrastructure while most men were fighting in the war.

“Between Yakutsk and Chukotka, it was just wild tundra out there, and they built 10 airports in less than a year, and that means that they also built weather stations, they built radio navigational aids,” he said. “That's an amazing, heroic feat.”

Negenblya died in 2024. This year, Clark self-published his translation of the work and presented it in Yakutsk. Then he realized he had to bring it to Fairbanks as well.

Years ago, Clark’s mother-in-law helped establish Yakutsk and Fairbanks as sister cities. That cultural exchange partnership paused at the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but Clark said the two cities will always be connected.

“If what I am trying to do here opens the door even a small crack, so that the relationship between Russia and the United States, and between Yakutsk and Fairbanks, can once again become a friendly, cooperative relationship instead of what it is at the moment, I'll be really happy,” he said.

Clark presented the translated book to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Grier Hopkins at the Transportation Museum. After his Fairbanks visit, Clark planned to continue his book tour at the Seattle Air Museum.