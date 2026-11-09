Oil hunt in Arctic refuge is on hold until at least mid-January, Alaska developer says

In a court filing Thursday, officials with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority said their plans to explore for oil in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge are on hold until at least mid-January as they wait for permission from the federal government.

The refuge, located to the east of Prudhoe Bay, is believed to contain vast oil and gas deposits but has been off-limits to development for decades. A bill passed during the first Trump administration mandated an oil and gas lease sale, but work has been paused amid legal challenges.

Congress approved additional lease sales last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act proposed by Trump.

AIDEA's current exploration plan involves using above-ground vehicles to seismically survey for oil and gas without drilling.

"Based upon communications with the contractor handling the geophysical exploration permit submission, it is the undersigned's understanding that, as of November 2, 2026, a decision on AIDEA's application to conduct seismic activity is not anticipated until mid-January 2027," wrote attorneys for AIDEA, a state-owned corporation that owns oil leases in the refuge.

Thursday's filing came after oral arguments last month over the legality of the federally authorized plan to drill within the refuge. Democratic states, environmental and tribal organizations have been fighting to overturn the plan, which includes lease sales in 2021 and 2026.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, overseeing the legal case, asked for a status update after hearing oral arguments.

Thursay's filing contained that update and could determine whether Gleason renders a verdict on the lawsuit.

Attorneys for AIDEA said that even though it is waiting for federal permission, its contractor is already getting equipment ready.

"Staging and preliminary work outside ANWR has already begun and will ramp up further at the end of November," said attorneys for the state-owned corporation.

They implied that a ruling this month would be beneficial.

"AIDEA will incur significant financial impact if it is forced to terminate its seismic program after November 29, 2026," they said.

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