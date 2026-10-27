'Rising in Our Voices': Alaska Federation of Natives convention kicks off in Anchorage

The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its annual convention in Anchorage Thursday, marking the organization's 60th anniversary.

Delegates filled the Dena'ina Convention Center as the state's largest gathering of Alaska Native people met to celebrate the theme — Rooted in Land and Tradition: Rising in Our Voices.

In her welcoming remarks, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance referenced a very different environment that hung over last year's convention. Days before, the remnants of Typhoon Halong forced thousands of Western Alaska residents to evacuate to the state's largest city.

"A year ago, in the midst of an emergency, we opened our doors to neighbors who needed us," LaFrance said. "Today, we open our doors again. This time in celebration, in friendship, and in hope for the future."

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance welcomes attendees of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Oct. 22, 2026.

This year's keynote address was given by celebrated anthropologist Rosita Worl, president of Sealaska Heritage Institute. She introduced herself with her Tlingit names: Yeidiklasókw, "an ancient name whose meaning has been lost in antiquity," and Kaaháni, which means "woman who stands in the place of a man."

Worl gave a history of the effects of Western colonialism on the state, from early impacts on salmon streams in the Chilkoot River, through the passing of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, and amendments to the law that AFN pushed in the early '90s.

She used a metaphor of a wave to describe the impact of Western institutions.

"We have learned that to ride the crest of the wave and survive as distinct cultures, we must obtain the knowledge of Western society while at the same time retaining ties to our traditional cultures," Worl said. "We must embrace appropriate change and master the new ways."

Worl called on younger Alaska Natives to continue their Elders' efforts to protect subsistence and land rights and foster economic opportunities in their communities while preserving the environment.

"This work is complex, requires dialog, consensus building, and a deliberate process to ensure the best legislative language and strategies are utilized to achieve these goals," she said.

The Alaska Federation of Natives convention continues through Saturday. Friday's agenda includes candidate forums.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Rosita Worl is currently

president of Sealaska Heritage Institute.

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