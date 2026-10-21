Halong: 1 year after the storm

A year after ex-typhoon Halong, repairing damage from the storm folds into preparing for what comes next.

"You got to sit back and say 'let's not take everything for granted.' You could have a good community today, but tomorrow it might be a completely different scenario," said Napaskiak resident Earl Samuelson.

A year ago today, daily life in dozens of Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta communities was suddenly interrupted when the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed into the coast. More than 1,500 people were forced from their homes. Many displaced from the hardest hit communities still have no idea if or when they may be able to return.

The crisis has shined a light on what is still missing from disaster response, and what tribal communities need to protect a way of life bound to the land.

Samuelson said that his community of around 450 people on the lower Kuskokwim River fared relatively well in ex-typhoon Halong. "My yard ended up in my neighbor's yard. My neighbor's yard ended up in my yard, that kind of thing," he said.

But Samuelson said that an ice storm that followed knocked out the power, froze the community's well, and cut off local water supplies for around two months. Growing up, he said that he learned a lot from Elders in the community with a knack for predicting the weather.

"Then as they were getting older, they started telling us the weather is too hard to predict now," Samuelson said.

Samuelson, a pilot and veteran search and rescue volunteer who coordinated resources during ex-typhoon Halong, said that each storm brings new lessons.

"[Ex-Typhoon] Merbok, we learned from that one. We were a little better on this one. We might take a few more storms to where we get this thing down," Samuelson said.

Evacuation

After ex-typhoon Halong, the largest airlift evacuation in state history was matched only by the largest ever emergency response in the hub of Bethel. The city swelled with local and outside volunteers, agency officials, pallet loads of donations, and hundreds of evacuees from the hardest hit communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok. Within four days, the vast majority had left Bethel for Anchorage on C-17 transport planes – a brand new reality.

Eric Stone / Alaska Public Media People displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong board a C-17 military transport plane in Bethel to be evacuated to Anchorage on Oct. 15, 2025.

Around 280 people from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok have relocated to Bethel since ex-typhoon Halong. According to the city, many have been able to find their own places, but 15 households are still hosting evacuees a year later. The city said that ex-typhoon Halong highlighted the serious need for housing in Bethel, whether that's because of disasters or simply wanting to be closer to services in the hub community.

In Kipnuk, 90% of buildings were damaged or destroyed, and nearly all of the 974 people the tribe said were living there at the time of the storm evacuated. At the one-year mark, locally staffed crews are working to make the community livable again. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said that it expects repairs for as many as 150 homes to be completed by Thanksgiving, giving families the option to return if they choose.

Kipnuk Tribal President Daniel Paul, who has spent most of the past year in the village, said that water, sewer, and electrical systems are running smoothly. He said that the tribe plans to meet soon to discuss whether to lift a no-return order for the village. While Kipnuk's tribe voted to relocate the community earlier this year, Paul said that rebuilding remains the priority. It's what's funded, for now.

"Rebuild first and then relocate later. Money talks and money walks," Paul said.

Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media and Gabby Hiestand Salgado/KYUK / Drone photos show damage in the center of Kipnuk on Oct. 19, 2025 (above), and some of what had been repaired as of Aug. 11, 2026 (below).

In Kwigillingok, tribal administrator Gavin Phillip said that more than 40 homes drifted away in the storm. Phillip said that the greatest lesson from the storm comes from knowing that his community of 374 people would have been safer if evacuation orders had been followed. Two people died, and one remains missing after the house they were living in was washed away.

Phillip said that today, around 20 people are staying in the community. Repair work is currently paused, but Phillip said that the village's water line needs repairs, boardwalks need to be built, and more snowmachines and ATVs are needed to support the eventual return of people to the community.

Relocation

Kwigillingok's tribe was already planning for relocation when the storm hit, and Kipnuk tribal members voted overwhelmingly to relocate after ex-typhoon Halong. Both communities have selected potential sites on higher ground, but questions of barge access, construction of new schools, and gaining ownership of the lands from the federal government or neighboring tribes loom large.

It took nearly 30 years from when the initial land exchange proposal was made to complete the only full-scale climate-driven relocation to date in Alaska – from Newtok to Mertarvik.

In the interim, the two communities are exploring the idea of temporary resettlement. On a recent "Talk of Alaska" episode, Kipnuk's environmental coordinator, Rayna Paul, said that tribal members from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok surveyed about a potential site to live while relocation plans are firmed showed a preference for the Mat-Su Borough.

Like rebuilding or relocating, the idea of a temporary settlement in a rural area where displaced families may have greater opportunities to thrive and protect cultural traditions is full of unknowns.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said that the state's request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for ex-typhoon Halong – permanent housing construction funding to replace 219 homes severely damaged in Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, and other villages – had been denied for reasons that remain unclear.

"We feel it's a very important program to be activated, and we're working very hard to make sure our appeal is as thorough as possible," Zidek said.

Zidek said that the state simply doesn't have the funding to build new homes – he said each one could cost over $1 million. Zidek said that a total of 675 homes across the region still need repairs.

/ Jacqui Lang A snowmachine is wedged under a building in Kipnuk following damage from ex-Typhoon Halong on Oct. 12, 2025.

In April 2027, FEMA's continued temporary housing assistance will run out, leaving the 189 households without rental relief. Zidek said that the state is asking for an extension of the program.

Over the past year, FEMA has paid out more than $100 million to people impacted by the storm in individual, housing, and other needs assistance, according to a press release.

Tuntutuliak Elder Henry Lupie said that individual assistance funds in his lower Kuskokwim River community have been spent quickly to replace the tools for survival.

"Since subsistence is the main livelihood, people concentrated on getting their vehicles, like the outboard motor and snowmachine," Lupie said.

Zidek said that FEMA staff based in Alaska over the past year are phasing out of the state because of residency requirements that limit how long they can stay in the state. Disaster case management is being handed to Tidal Basin Group, a private firm that Zidek said played a major role in getting evacuees in Anchorage from hotels into rental units.

"The direct case management is going to go beyond just housing. It may be helping connect them with employment opportunities. It may help them navigate other government programs. It may connect them with services that they weren't aware of because they haven't needed them up to this point," Zidek said.

Beyond housing and more traditional assistance, Zidek said that the state has been able to aid Kipnuk and Kwigillingok with the reinternment of dozens of graves washed away in the storm. He said that state public assistance is covering the costs of bringing materials and heavy equipment to Kwigillingok. The state is still working with Kipnuk's tribe on their reinternment plans, he said.

Inundation

People in coastal communities describe the morning after ex-typhoon Halong like being in the middle of the ocean. Satellite images from NASA show saltwater inundation of the coastline reaching more than 15 miles onto the tundra in some areas.

/ NASA Satellite imagery shows the Kuskokwim Delta coast on Oct. 8, 2025, four days before ex-Typhoon Halong struck the region.

/ NASA Satellite imagery shows widespread inundation along the Kuskokwim Delta Coast caused by ex-Typhoon Halong on Oct. 12, 2025.

In Nightmute, on Nelson Island, tribal administrator Clement George said that tomcod normally harvested in the ocean have been appearing in blackfish traps set far inland for the first time anyone can remember. And what had been the preferred areas for harvesting blackfish have vanished.

"We used to set blackfish traps south of Nightmute. Now we can't get to them because some of the land floated off and then covered those rivers," George said.

Down the coast at the traditional subsistence site known as Umkumiut, scraps from the dozens of seasonal homes destroyed in the storm litter the hillside. A Catholic church built in 1969 still faces away from the sea after being spun around by ex-typhoon Halong.

George said that people from Nightmute will continue to rely on Umkumiut for as much as three-quarters of their subsistence harvests – salmon, herring, seals, shellfish, and others – but so far, no one has wanted to build back what was lost.

"I had a cabin down there. It was wiped out. Nobody did any rebuilding. Doesn't make sense for us to rebuild on where they were destroyed," George said.

/ NOAA ShoreZone/Jimmie Lincoln The Umkumiut seasonal subsistence site and village on Nelson Island is seen in 2014 (left) and after the remanants of Typhoon Halong struck the site on Oct. 12, 2025.

/ Jimmie Lincoln A group of muskoxen graze at Umkumiut, where none of the structures destroyed in ex-Typhoon Halong have been rebuilt, in August 2026.

George said that his focus is on Nightmute, where contractors were able to rebuild more than a dozen homes that floated away during ex-typhoon Halong and were initially thought to be destroyed. The tribe is also putting the finishing touches on four new homes on the hill above town. But repair efforts have delayed other projects meant to bring piped water and sewer, a new landfill, and a rock quarry to the community of around 250 people.

The Association of Village Council Presidents, Regional Housing Authority had 86 of its homes damaged in ex-typhoon Halong-impacted communities. The tribal nonprofit said by email that ex-typhoon Halong showed that the established 100-year floodplain for the communities it serves needs to be updated. It delineates areas where a flood has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

The tribal nonprofit said that until FEMA publishes new studies showing how the altered coastline may affect flooding, it will continue incorporating local knowledge of historic storm levels into its project planning.

Education

Schools were some of the only buildings to come through ex-typhoon Halong relatively unscathed, even in the hardest-hit communities. Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) Superintendent Jason Hlasny said that the storm drove home the central role of village schools.

"Whether there's a funeral or a wedding or a feast or an emergency situation, our schools are the center, often, of a community. They are the backbone," Hlasny said.

Around 1,300 people sheltered in LKSD schools across the region for at least two days after ex-typhoon Halong, according to the State Emergency Operations Center. At Kipnuk's school, water supplies dwindled and the power demands of 600 people nearly overwhelmed its generator . At Kwigillingok's school, evacuees went without working restrooms for multiple days. Hlasny said that LKSD has increased its check-ins with schools and is ensuring that they have enough emergency food supplies to sustain the community for more than 24 hours.

In Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, schools have become the headquarters for rebuild efforts after LKSD decided in August not to reopen them.

Hundreds of students have been displaced. Around a dozen students are still living in Kipnuk and Kwigillingok and taking online classes through the district. More than 150 students displaced by ex-typhoon Halong are enrolled in schools across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. Nearly as many are enrolled in Anchorage schools, according to the district.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK A whiteboard with the names of Kwigillingok residents who were affected by ex-Typhoon Halong hangs in the Kwigillingok School on Jan. 17, 2026

Preparation

The remnants of typhoons have become closely associated with widespread destruction in Western Alaska, with ex-typhoons Halong and Merbok the most recent examples. But climatologist Rick Thoman said that the vast majority of high-impact storms from the Bering Sea aren't ex-typhoons. The record November 1974 storm in Nome, which brought water levels nearly 12 feet above the high tide line, wasn't spawned by a typhoon.

"What these ex-typhoons are doing, they're adding one more way it can be stormy. We didn't need any more ways," Thoman said.

In the 50 years leading up to the 2022 ex-Typhoon Merbok, there had only been one recorded in Alaska.

"Since 2022, we've had three in four years. We'll see what happens this year," Thoman said.

It's difficult to measure readiness for the next big storm in Western Alaska. When ex-typhoon Halong hit, the tribal consortium representing Y-K Delta communities – the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) – was working closely with the state to develop small community emergency response plans. AVCP was suddenly thrust into action and played a vital role in communication and coordinating resources in the months after the ex-typhoon.

In a Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hearing held in Bethel in the spring, AVCP called for a tribally led region-wide emergency response system tailored for Western Alaska. Chair Thaddeus Tikiun Jr. said that the ideal system would make Bethel a hub for five regional response centers, and would require permanent funding from the federal government.

"We cannot keep responding to Arctic typhoons and other disasters with a patchwork system and expect it to work," Tikiun Jr. said at the hearing.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK Thaddeus Tikiun Jr., chair of the Association of Village Council Presidents, testifies at a hearing held by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation hospital in Bethel on May 6, 2026.

But little has been shared about the status of the proposal since. AVCP did not respond to a request for comment in time for this story.

Individual communities are left to plan for themselves. In Quinhagak, where ex-typhoon Halong peeled back as much as 60 feet of the Bering Sea coastline, the local village corporation is working to build its search and rescue and emergency response capabilities.

"At the end of the day, our community has to respond locally because help's not going to come right away," said Lynn Church, who heads the Qanirtuuq Corporation subsidiary Nalaquq.

Church said that the community's volunteer corps has grown and a younger generation is stepping up – using mapping technology, and getting certified as drone pilots and as emergency trauma technicians.

Church said that the next step for Quinhagak is a seat at the table in emergency planning and response.

"Who's the point of contact with the state troopers, [United States] Coast Guard, and National Guard? Who's going to be our point of contact, and how are we going to be on the same page?" Church asked.

Church said that it's Quinhagak's best attempt to get out in front of the potential devastation from future storms.

"We're working as one and taking advantage of the technology because we don't want to be environmental refugees in Anchorage. We want to stay home. We love our way of life," Church said.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Students launch a drone as part of a training course offered by Qanirtuuq Corporation subsidiary Nalaquq in Quinhagak on June 9, 2026.

But without data-driven, accurate weather forecasts, experts say that the threat of another scenario like ex-typhoon Halong remains.

Climatologist Thoman said that ex-typhoon Halong was uniquely challenging for forecasters. He said that global models did a good job forecasting its track into the Bering Sea, but failed to forecast the storm's eastward shift.

A lack of weather balloon launches at sites across Western Alaska may have played a role. Thoman said that since April, weather stations at all of the region's airports have gone through periods of days or weeks with no observations. That's only one of multiple sources of observations that are needed, he said.

"I'm not just talking more [Federal Aviation Administration] weather stations," Thoman said. "We need ocean observations. We need current observations, especially where these local effects matter so much."

The land will keep changing. Thoman said that sea level rise, permafrost thaw, erosion, and further inundation of the land are inevitable. And as storms creep later into the season, Thoman said that people have to prepare to address crises in even more difficult conditions.

"This is a great instance where people's lived experience tells them all they need to know, right? This is not how it used to be here, and now it is, and it's not going back," Thoman said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aviva Braun said that the storm taught meteorologists a lot about what to look for in other ex-typhoons that move from the North Pacific into the Bering Sea. She said that forecasting the impacts is a work in progress.

"There's still a lot to learn because the coastline was completely reformed in [ex-typhoon] Halong. We keep on putting, like, the asterisks on our notes that this is pre-Halong land survey information," Braun said.

Braun said that the agency is calibrating its approach by calling communities to get local observations as new storms unfold.

"With every single storm, we're doing better. We're strengthening relationships. We're strengthening communication," Braun said.

Samantha Watson contributed reporting to this story.

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