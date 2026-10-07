Early results show Juneau voters favor new seasonal tax, oppose property tax cut reversal

The preliminary results for Juneau’s 2026 municipal election are in.

They show that residents want to implement anew seasonal sales taxin Juneau next year and are split on two other tax-related propositions in the capital city.

According to the results shared by the city late Tuesday night, yes votes onPropositionC — a1% seasonal sales tax— led no votes by just over 800 votes.

Proponents say the 1% tax bump would take advantage of 1.7 million cruise passengers that come to town each summer and boost funding for the city’s recreational facilities and programs. Opponents say the tax is unnecessary and burdensome to residents.

Meanwhile, early results show that Proposition A is also passing, but no votes for Proposition B are leading by a small margin.

Proposition A seeks to renew a 3% temporary tax in Juneau, which has been in place since 1983. Results show that yes votes are leading handily by more than 3,500 votes.

PropositionB seeks toreverse a tax cut passed last electionthat lowered the cap on the local property tax rate, also known as the mill rate. Votes against the proposition narrowly led by just 226 votes.

Incumbent Assembly member Paul Kelly leads in his race for reelection to his areawide seat. He handily outpaces his closest opponent Brad Sapp by more than 1,700 votes. Third-place candidate James McCants has 322 votes so far.

District 1 candidate Mila Cosgrove is running unopposed for her seat on the Assembly. She has 4,233 votes. The seat also has 289 write-ins.

District 2 Assembly candidate Joyce Niven is emerging as the top candidate for that open seat on the Assembly. She leads the runner-up candidate, Malachi Thorington, by 435 votes, followed by Karla Hart and David Morris.

Incumbent school board members Britteny Cioni-Haywood and David Noon are leading in the race for the two open seats on the Juneau Board of Education. Candidate Christine Johnson trails behind by more than 1,000 votes.

Voter turnout as of Tuesday’s results was just under 22% — a bit lower than this time last year. However, things could change significantly. The tally shared on Tuesday only includes ballots that were mailed in or dropped off before Election Day. That means there could be thousands of votes left to be counted.

The results shared Tuesday night are subject to change — the city will share more updated preliminary results in the coming weeks. Results won’t be certified by election officials until Oct. 20.

Find the latest election news atktoo.org/elections.

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