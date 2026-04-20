Far North Fashion Show celebrates Alaska cultures

Attendees of the Arctic Encounter Summit, held last week in Anchorage, took a break from heavy discussions about climate change, national security, shipping safety and other pressing concerns to enjoy something more fun: high fashion.

The Far North Fashion Show, now in its seventh year, showcased the work of Indigenous designers from around Alaska.

“To be honest, the Far North Fashion Show is the highlight of so many attendees’ experiences, myself included,” Rachel Kallander, Arctic Encounter’s founder, said in brief remarks at the start of the show.

The celebration, which featured a catwalk bathed in pastel lights, pulsing music and refreshments, required a lot of work to pull together, Kallander told the audience.

“We have designers and models who have put in hundreds and hundreds of hours into what you are about to see,” she said.

Photo by Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon Crystal Toolie of Nome and St. Lawrence Island, Cathy Apatiki of Gamble wait backstage wearing traditional designs that they would later display on the catwalk at the Far North Fashion Show, held April 15. 2026, at the Anchorage Museum. Looking on is designer Marisa Taylor of Savoonga and, also wearing one of Taylor’s designs, Mary Abraham of Toksook Bay. The Far North Fashion Show, in its seventh year, is part of the annual Arctic Encounter Symposium.

Beyond their good looks, the clothing on display incorporated messages. Many were about traditions. Some were inspired by the animals that are important to different Indigenous Alaska cultures. A dress designed by Jackie Qataliña Schaefer, who is Inupiaq and originally from Kotzebue, paid homage to the caribou, for example. Another dress was designed with a train that resembled a whale fluke. And models, as they took their turns on the catwalk, sometimes made moves that are part of traditional Native dances.

Some of the works shown at the event had a more somber message. They incorporated the red handprint that symbolizes missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Designers and models were from Inupiaq, Athabascan, Tlingit, Yup’ik and Aleut cultures, among others.

Photo by Yereth Rosen / Alaska Beacon Martin Paul, a University of Alaska Fairbanks student from Kalskag and Kipnuk, makes traditional dance moves on the catwalk at the seventh annual Far North Fashion Show, held on April 15. 2026, at the Anchorage Museum. Paul’s outfit incorportes the red handprint that symbolizes missing and murdered Indigenous people. The fashion show is a highlight of the annual Arctic Encounter Summit.

Along with Schaeffer, who is director of climate initiatives at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in addition to being an artist, the designers whose works were shown were Maria Shaa Tlaa Williams of Southeast Alaska, Marisa Taylor of St. Lawrence Island, Carlene Thayer of Unalaska, Alana Moses of Fairbanks, Reine Pavlik of Yakutat, Jeremiah James of Yakutat and Christina Waska, originally from Newtok.

The Arctic Encounter Symposium, which opened on Wednesday, runs through Friday. It has attracted attendees from 30 countries, Kallander said.

The story was originally published in the Alaska Beacon and is published here with permission.