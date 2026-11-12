Live In-Studio: Michael Kirkpatrick

A longtime friend of KNBA and Alaska music fans, singer-songwriter Michael Kirkpatrick was back in the state for a short visit and a string of live shows. Since making his Alaska debut at Salmonfest in 2015, Kirkpatrick has become a regular favorite, sharing his music on the airwaves and at venues across Southcentral. Known for fronting bands like Violet Pilot and Pickin’ On The Dead alongside his solo work—including his album Away-O—Kirkpatrick is also bringing fresh material on this run, featuring his new single "Linden Tree" recorded with The Holler! and unreleased tracks like "What I Am."