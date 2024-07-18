© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Heard on Morning Line, July 18, 2024: Sam Burchfield

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:06 AM AKDT

Americana folk-rockers Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels embark on their inaugural visit to Alaska for performances at 49th Street Brewing and the Creekbend. Sam breaks out an acoustic guitar to share solo renditions of three songs from the new album, "Me and My Religion." In between, he talks mountains, songwriting, the importance of positivity, and more.

Danny Preston
Sam Burchfield
Live In-Studio
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
See stories by Danny Preston