CALL FOR ART DONATIONS: KNBA's Alaska Native Art Auction Gala, March 20, 2027

2027 Alaska Native Art Auction Gala

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, Alaska

For 31 years, the Alaska Native Art Auction has brought artists, community members, and supporters together to celebrate Indigenous creativity while supporting Native-led media, journalism, and storytelling. Funds raised support KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, and Native America Calling, strengthening Indigenous voices across Alaska and nationwide.

Interested in Tickets, Tables, or Sponsorships?

Please contact:

Shappelle Thompson | Shappelle.Thompson@Koahnic.org

OR Thea Lawton| Tlawton@knba.org

Call for Artists & Artwork Donations

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is now accepting Live Auction and Silent Auction artwork donations for the 2027 Alaska Native Art Auction. The Auction is designed to feature original, high-quality items and artwork before an audience of 400+ community leaders, collectors, and supporters.

$500 Artist & Donor Giveaway: As a thank-you for supporting the Alaska Native Art Auction, all donors who complete an artwork donation package by February 26th, 2027 will be automatically entered to win $500. No additional entry is required. Employees of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation are not eligible to participate or win.

How to Donate Artwork

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

PLEASE READ BEFORE SUBMITTING.

To be eligible for the 2027 Alaska Native Art Auction, please complete the donation process below. All donated artwork must be dropped off or arrive at the designated shipping address by February 26, 2027.

Step 1: Complete the Art Auction Donation Form

You may complete your donation using either of the following options:



Online Form: Complete the online Art Auction Donation Form for each item you wish to donate. Select the appropriate form for a Live or Silent Auction item.

Complete the online Art Auction Donation Form for each item you wish to donate. Select the appropriate form for a Live or Silent Auction item. Physical Form: Complete the physical Art Auction Donation Form for each donated item. You may email the completed form to Cindy Hector or include a printed copy with your shipped artwork.

Each donated item must have its own completed donation form.

Step 2: Submit a Photo of Your Artwork

Please provide one high-quality digital photo of each donated item using one of the following methods:



If completing the online donation form: Upload the high-quality photo of your artwork directly to the online form.

Upload the high-quality photo of your artwork directly to the online form. If emailing the donation form and details: Email the completed form, donation details, and a high-quality digital photo of the artwork to Cindy Hector at chector@knba.org.

Each donated item must have its own completed donation form and accompanying photo. Please ensure each photo clearly shows the artwork and is of sufficient quality for publication.

Step 3: Drop Off or Ship Your Artwork

All donated artwork must be delivered to the designated location or arrive by February 26, 2027.

In-Person Drop-Off:



Address: 3600 San Jeronimo Drive, Suite 480, Anchorage, AK 99508

3600 San Jeronimo Drive, Suite 480, Anchorage, AK 99508 Drop-Off Hours: Tuesday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Shipping Artwork

If you are unable to drop off your artwork in person, shipping is accepted. Please use the following shipping address:

· Shipping Address:

Cindy Hector 3600 San Jeronimo Drive, Suite 480 Anchorage, AK 99508

Please package artwork securely and include identifying information inside the shipment. If you have not completed the online donation form, please print and include a completed physical Art Auction Donation Form with your shipment.

Deadline: All donated artwork must be dropped off or arrive at the shipping address no later than February 26, 2027.

Forms & Artist Guidelines

Art Guidelines To Download



What Types of Items Are We Seeking? We welcome donations of high-quality items, including but not limited to:



Indigenous art (preferred; not restricted to Alaska Native artists)

Original paintings and sculptures

Regalia

Historic or rare artifacts

Fine furnishings

Fine jewelry

Antiques

High-quality warm winter gear

High-quality non-art experiences and items, such as travel or shipping vouchers, activities, event packages, experiences, and tickets

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation reserves the right to decline items that do not meet auction quality standards.

Live Auction vs. Silent Auction: What’s the Difference?

🎤 Live Auction Items: Live Auction items are featured on stage during the Gala and are typically higher-value, one-of-a-kind pieces. Benefits of donating a Live Auction item include:



Prominent display to over 400 VIP attendees

Inclusion in the Art Auction Catalog / Artist Guide

One complimentary auction ticket (includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

(includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+ Eligibility for up to 20% artist commission on pieces that raise $500+ (commission must be negotiated in advance)

on pieces that raise $500+ (commission must be negotiated in advance) Featured recognition during the Live Auction program

🖼️ Silent Auction Items: Silent Auction items are displayed for bidding throughout the evening and are an excellent way to showcase artwork and unique items. Benefits of donating a Silent Auction item include:



Display to a large audience of bidders and collectors

Inclusion in the Artist Guide

One complimentary auction ticket (includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

(includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+ Reduced-rate tickets for additional guests, depending on item value

Questions or Assistance? If you have questions about:



Live vs. Silent items

Donation forms

Artwork eligibility

Submission deadlines

Please visit KNBA.org or contact Cindy Hector at chector@knba.org or at 907-793-3533. Thank you for supporting Indigenous artists, culture, and Native-led media. We look forward to celebrating your work at the 2027 Alaska Native Art Auction!

