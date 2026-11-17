KNBA’S Top Stories:

ELECTIONS UPDATE: Mary Peltola still hasn’t broken the 50 percent barrier in the U.S. Senate contest. If the Democrat doesn’t clear it by tomorrow, the outcome will be decided by ranked choice voting.

Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks to a reporter on Election Day, Nov. 3, outside a polling site at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

GOVERNOR-ELECT TRANSITION TEAM. Governor-Elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has selected three co-chairs for his transition team: A Republican, a Democrat and an Independent.

Ben Townsend/KNOM Nome Airport on Nov. 13, 2026 as light snow falls.

BERING SEA STORM: Storm expected to hit the Western Alaska coastline bringing rain and heavy snow. Meteorologists say the storm will likely cause erosion and melt sea ice that has been forming, a barrier that helps to protect coastal communities from powerful waves and storm surges.

Photo provided by Peter Clark. Peter Clark at the Lend-Lease Monument in downtown Fairbanks in November, 2026.

AVIATION HISTORY: During World War II, thousands of U.S. planes flew through Fairbanks to Russia. As the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, a new book translation is bringing that story back.

Courtesy, Alison Eskelin Nushagak Cooperative is proposing to build a hydroelectric project at Nuyakuk Falls, pictured above. The Nuyakuk River is a 36-mile tributary of the Nushagak.

HYDROPOWER: A Bristol Bay community is divided about a proposed hydro-power project. As Theo Greenly reports, the impact on salmon, key to the region’s subsistence lifestyle, is at the heart of the debate.

Rhonda McBride Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023

TRUSTY TUSTY. After many years of delays, there’s one sign that the aging state ferry Tustumena will be replaced. The State Transportation Department is asking students to help name the new ship through an essay contest. State law says it has to be named after a glacier.

