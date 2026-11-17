KNBA Newscast: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
ELECTIONS UPDATE: Mary Peltola still hasn’t broken the 50 percent barrier in the U.S. Senate contest. If the Democrat doesn’t clear it by tomorrow, the outcome will be decided by ranked choice voting.
GOVERNOR-ELECT TRANSITION TEAM. Governor-Elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has selected three co-chairs for his transition team: A Republican, a Democrat and an Independent.
BERING SEA STORM: Storm expected to hit the Western Alaska coastline bringing rain and heavy snow. Meteorologists say the storm will likely cause erosion and melt sea ice that has been forming, a barrier that helps to protect coastal communities from powerful waves and storm surges.
AVIATION HISTORY: During World War II, thousands of U.S. planes flew through Fairbanks to Russia. As the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, a new book translation is bringing that story back.
HYDROPOWER: A Bristol Bay community is divided about a proposed hydro-power project. As Theo Greenly reports, the impact on salmon, key to the region’s subsistence lifestyle, is at the heart of the debate.
TRUSTY TUSTY. After many years of delays, there’s one sign that the aging state ferry Tustumena will be replaced. The State Transportation Department is asking students to help name the new ship through an essay contest. State law says it has to be named after a glacier.