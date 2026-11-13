KNBA Newscast: Friday, November 13, 2026
KNBA’s TOP STORIES:
ELECTION UPDATE: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has declared victory this morning after passing the 50 percent threshold in his race for governor, setting the stage for him to win the race without going into ranked choice voting tabulations. Also, in yesterday’s new ballot count, Mary Peltola’s lead widened in her battle to unseat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
STATE PAYROLL: Alaska cancels a proposal to privatize payroll for 14,000 state employees, opting instead to improve its existing system amid persistent pay problems.
YOUTH PHILANTHROPY: Ask any teenager what they’re doing after school and you’ll probably hear homework, sports or maybe video games. But as Alaska Public Media’s Ava White reports, a group of young people in Anchorage are choosing another path: giving back to local nonprofits.
SITKA TRIBE: The Sitka Tribe and the city of Sitka are working together in what the tribe calls a rare example of a successful government-to-government relationship.
TOGO RETURNS: A hero’s homecoming, more than a century after he helped deliver life-saving medicine to home. The legendary sled dog’s remains are back in Alaska.