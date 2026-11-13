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KNBA Newscast: Friday, November 13, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM AKST
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at election night party celebrating with supporters.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins at Anchorage election night party celebrating with supporters on November 3, 2026.

KNBA’s TOP STORIES:

ELECTION UPDATE: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has declared victory this morning after passing the 50 percent threshold in his race for governor, setting the stage for him to win the race without going into ranked choice voting tabulations. Also, in yesterday’s new ballot count, Mary Peltola’s lead widened in her battle to unseat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The State Office Building in Juneau is seen on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon
The State Office Building in Juneau is seen on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)

STATE PAYROLL: Alaska cancels a proposal to privatize payroll for 14,000 state employees, opting instead to improve its existing system amid persistent pay problems.

For several attendees, the YPA meeting on Nov. 09, 2026 was their first. The group has raised more than $35,000 for local nonprofits.
James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
For several attendees, the YPA meeting on Nov. 09, 2026 was their first. The group has raised more than $35,000 for local nonprofits.

YOUTH PHILANTHROPY: Ask any teenager what they’re doing after school and you’ll probably hear homework, sports or maybe video games. But as Alaska Public Media’s Ava White reports, a group of young people in Anchorage are choosing another path: giving back to local nonprofits.

Tribal Council Chair Yeidikook’áa discusses Tribe priorities at at meeting with the Sitka Assembly on Nov. 9, 2026.
Hope McKenney/KCAW
Tribal Council Chair Yeidikook’áa discusses Tribe priorities at at meeting with the Sitka Assembly on Nov. 9, 2026.

SITKA TRIBE: The Sitka Tribe and the city of Sitka are working together in what the tribe calls a rare example of a successful government-to-government relationship.

A mount of Togo, the lead dog in Leonhard Seppala’s team that delivered life-saving medicine to Nome in the 1925 Serum Run, is seen on display behind plexiglass at the Iditarod Trail Committee headquarters in Wasilla on Feb. 25, 2022.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
A mount of Togo, the lead dog in Leonhard Seppala’s team that delivered life-saving medicine to Nome in the 1925 Serum Run, is seen on display behind plexiglass at the Iditarod Trail Committee headquarters in Wasilla on Feb. 25, 2022.

TOGO RETURNS: A hero’s homecoming, more than a century after he helped deliver life-saving medicine to home. The legendary sled dog’s remains are back in Alaska.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride