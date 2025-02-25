© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Community: February 25, 2025

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:26 PM AKST

In Focus: ACAT Film Screening

Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) Environmental Health Program Director, Dr. Samarys Seguinot Medina, addresses the multi-dimensional issue of environmental justice and injustice, and shares information about Thursday's screening of the film Mossville: When Great Trees Fall, an award-winning documentary that tells the story of a once-thriving Black community in Louisiana, now uprooted by the petrochemical industry. She reminds us that Alaskans are not immune from similar events.

ACAT
Dr, Samarys Seguinot Medina
Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
See stories by Danny Preston