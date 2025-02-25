Our Community: February 25, 2025

Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) Environmental Health Program Director, Dr. Samarys Seguinot Medina, addresses the multi-dimensional issue of environmental justice and injustice, and shares information about Thursday's screening of the film Mossville: When Great Trees Fall, an award-winning documentary that tells the story of a once-thriving Black community in Louisiana, now uprooted by the petrochemical industry. She reminds us that Alaskans are not immune from similar events.

ACAT Dr, Samarys Seguinot Medina