Our Community: December 1, 2023

The Winter Voices Concert on December 10 is the latest initiative in the Keys to Life organization’s “What is the Meaning of Home?” project. Artists who have lived the experience of being homeless will share their musical talents at this performance. Keys to Life Executive Director Shirley Mae Springer-Staten shares the details.
