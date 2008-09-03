Glen Campbell: A Rhinestone Cowboy Returns

Decades after a string of hits that includes the legendary "Rhinestone Cowboy," 72-year-old Glen Campbell is reinventing and reintroducing himself on his new album, Meet Glen Campbell. The album finds him covering songs by some of rock's greatest acts, including Tom Petty, The Velvet Underground and U2. Campbell recently performed some of those songs when he stopped by World Cafe with host David Dye.

Making a name for himself as a session guitarist for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, Campbell went on to host his own CBS variety hour, while turning out crossover hits such as "Galvaston" and, of course, "Rhinestone Cowboy." The tongue-in-cheek title of his new record acknowledges the amount of time he's been outside the spotlight, as he covers songs in a way that conveys their importance to him.

Copyright 2008 XPN