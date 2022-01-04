-
World Eskimo Indian Olympics continues on through Saturday the 23rd, and in this interview Native Voice One Network Manager Shyanne Beatty connects with…
-
The World Eskimo Indian Olympics or WEIO has happens every year in Fairbanks, and this year, special to KNBA, Shyanne Beatty is reporting in each day at…
-
July 21, 2016“Big Bob” Robert Aiken honored at World Eskimo Indian OlympicsBy Robyne, KUAC – FairbanksThe World Eskimo Indian Olympics started yesterday…
-
By Joaqlin EstusGusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour have kept the McHugh Creek fire just south of Anchorage going, but light showers forecast for this…