Fire danger remains highCooler weather is helping fire crews, and there have been no new evacuations. However 314 fires are burning in Alaska, and fire…
Evacuation area reduced, and opened to homeowners who lost homes By Liz Ruskin, APRNManagers of the Sockeye Fire near Willow plan to begin letting…
Sockeye Fire – the nation’s top firefighting priority – has stopped its wild growth By Phillip Manning, KTNA; Ann Hillman, APRN; Shaylon Cochran, KDLL;…
A new map of the Sockeye Fire near Willow shows it grew modestly on Monday, to 7-point-5-thousand acres. Fire activity was on the northeast and southeast…
6/15/15 - Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate; public asked to avoid using any open sources of fireWillow wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate By Josh Edge, APRN A quick-moving wildfire started yesterday [Sunday] near Willow has displaced hundreds of…
