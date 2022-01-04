-
This spring, the North Slope Borough conducted a census — not of people, but of the western Arctic bowhead whale population. They do the count with their…
Alaska’s most recent plan to address climate change was removed from the state’s website back in December. Meanwhile, some municipalities and tribal…
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Food securityBy Joaqlin EstusHere's the second in our series on Climate Change and Alaska Natives.Wild foods are…
Second of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: Subsistence users give the Federal Subsistence Board several ideas for changes as it reviews its process for…
One of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: The state of Alaska harshly criticized the Federal Subsistence Board for cutting state fish and game subsistence…