-
The National Marine Fisheries Service published a final rule designating critical habitat for three populations of humpback whales including some areas in…
-
It's been a bountiful spring on the ice so far for whaling crews out of Utqiaġvik. The community's first catches of the season came on April 30, when…
-
This spring, the North Slope Borough conducted a census — not of people, but of the western Arctic bowhead whale population. They do the count with their…
-
Cutting through a 6-inch-thick layer of blubber demands a sharp knife.But as a veterinary pathologist Kathy Burek prepared to slice into the abdomen of a…
-
On the North Slope of Alaska, the Iñupiat tradition of hunting bowhead whales has an ancestry more than 1,500 years old.Today in Utqiaġvik there are two…