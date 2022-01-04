-
“We don’t know yet if toxin levels in Arctic food webs are reaching high enough concentrations to cause health impacts in marine mammals in that (the…
-
Stebbins is having one of the Norton Sound region’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with at least 24 cases being reported since the outbreak started on…
-
It’s a relatively quiet summer on Alaska waters, since COVID-19 mostly cancelled the cruise ship season and limited tourism. But this hiatus is an opening…
-
In April, residents of Diomede relied on melting snow and run-off as drinking water for 11 days. The community’s running water was restored, but local…