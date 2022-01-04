-
First Lady Jill Biden visited Anchorage on Wednesday to talk with health officials and get a glimpse of how Tribal health care works in Alaska.During…
Former Lieutenant Governor Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson will step down from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University to lead the Alaska Native…
The first Alaska Native woman to serve as lieutenant governor will lead a key Tribal health organization in the state. Alaska Native Tribal Health…
Former Lieutenant Governor Valerie Davidson has stepped into another leadership role, becoming the first female president of Alaska Pacific University.As…
Alaska Pacific University announced Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson will succeed its current president Bob Onders on April…
Legislators hear another perspective as they consider a proposal by Gov. Bill Walker to expand Medicaid to low-income Alaskans Legislators, aides and…
Cost of energy, Medicaid expansion high priorituesThe mood was celebratory in Juneau yesterday (Dec. 1) during the inauguration ceremony for Governor Bill…