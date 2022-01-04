-
Jan. 12, 2016A bill to facilitate speedier enforcement of tribal protective orders to go before LegislatorsBy Molly Dischner, KDLG – DillinghamAmong the…
-
KNBA News - VA official honors Alaska Native WWII vets; Hoonah controversy over dock location waningKNBA newscast for Thursday, August 13, 2015VA Secretary honors WWII-era Alaska Native militia By The Associated PressWednesday in Kotzebue, Secretary of…
-
6/10/14 KNBA News - A study shows VA hospital in Anchorage gets veterans appointments within 14 daysA newly released federal audit shows veterans were able to get an appointment within 14 days at the VA hospital in Anchorage.A deep water port in…