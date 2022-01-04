-
Coast Guard officials are en route to a beach in Utqiagvik in response to a tar-like substance spill.State DEC spokeswoman Kimberly Maher says the spill…
Utqiagvik sits at the very tip of the United States, saddled against the Arctic Ocean. The Alaska Native Inupiat are set apart from other Indigenous…
A card game played all over Alaska is chaotic, competitive -- and lightning fast. While it goes by many names — on the North Slope it’s called “snerts.”A…
On the North Slope of Alaska, the Iñupiat tradition of hunting bowhead whales has an ancestry more than 1,500 years old.Today in Utqiaġvik there are two…