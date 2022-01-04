-
The University of Alaska will launch a system-wide program geared toward retaining more Alaska Native students at the school and increasing the number of…
-
At least 20 distinct Native languages are spoken in Alaska, and every year, the population of speakers gets a little smaller. A Golovin senator now wants…
-
Shell one step closer to developing up to 4 billion barrels of oilA federal agency has removed a roadblock to offshore drilling in Arctic waters this…
-
People fish, play, and swim in the scores of rivers, creeks, and streams that flow through Anchorage, but officials warn people the waterways harbor high…
-
The University of Alaska develops plans for employee furloughs in case it temporarily and unexpectedly runs out of money.The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health…