Trustees for Alaska
KNBA Newscasts
3/19/15 - Trustees for Alaska challenging decades-old permit for Palmer area coal mine
The Trustees for Alaska are going back to court to fight a federal okay for coal mining at Wishbone Hill in Palmer. Trustee attorneys filed a lawsuit in…
Listen
•
4:58