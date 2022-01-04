-
Currently the state of Alaska does not recognize Tribes the same way as the federal government or states in the Lower 48 do. A measure in the state House…
In the tiny Yukon River village of Beaver, First Chief Rhonda Pitka has faced dilemma after dilemma this year.COVID-19 has forced travel restrictions, and…
The Calista Corporation is spearheading an effort to form a federally recognized regional Tribal government in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The regional…
The federal government has long recognized Alaska Native Tribes, similar to how it recognizes Tribes in the rest of the country. But Alaska’s state…
Two tribes say that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his administration aren’t doing enough to consult with their leaders on big issues facing the state. The…
Alaska tribes to Receive $100 Million in Back PayA federal court has approved payment of almost a billion dollars by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to 700…
In a Rasmuson survey, Alaskans share ideas on how to handle state budget deficit By Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - JuneauAlaskans are increasingly concerned…
Sovereignty over tribal lands the subject of Gov. Walker meetings in rural AlaskaIn 2006 tribes sued the federal government over the right to transfer…