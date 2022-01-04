-
Conference Committee, House and Senate scheduled to meet FridayRepresentatives of the state House and Senate serving on the Legislative Conference…
-
Goal of tribal same-sex policy is inclusion of all tribal membersSoutheast Alaska’s largest tribal organization has authorized its courts to perform…
-
Sen. Mark Begich makes land trade for an Arctic port a high priorityEarlier this week, Sen. Begich conceded he lost the election, but for now, until Jan.…
-
Permanent Fund Dividend third largest in 33-year historyThis year's PFD will be $1,884. That's twice as much as last year and the third-largest ever.…
-
As APRN's Lori Townsend reports, the Alaska Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday (July 18, 2014) in a long-running tribal court jurisdiction case. The…
-
It's less smoky than yesterday but smoke from two Southcentral Alaska wildfires is expected to return when the wind shifts over the weekend.…
-
Attorney General Michael Geraghty testified before the House Community and Regional Affairs Committee on a national report that calls the high rate of…
-
Oil revenues will be $374 million more than earlier projected, but down almost four billion from peak revenues of a few years ago, and $1.5 billion less…
-
4/3/14 KNBA News - Senate committee hears a bill to strengthen Alaska tribal courts, law enforcementThe Senate Indian Affairs Committee heard no opposition to a bill that would strengthen Alaska tribal courts and law enforcement, but the state of Alaska,…