Juneau’s board of education has approved new oral narrative standards for its Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program. These are the first oral…
A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week in Tlingit Park in Haines to celebrate the start of construction on a new traditional Tlingit longhouse…
Take a stroll along some of Juneau’s downtown streets and you’ll find brand new signs with maps and information about each location. But the signs do more…
The artwork of a Tlingit artist from Juneau will be featured on a new postage stamp set for distribution next year.Rico Lanáat’ Worl is the founder of…
Late Tlingit scholars Nora Ḵeixwnéi Marks and Richard Xwaayeenák̲ Dauenhauer once dedicated the first volume of their book “Classics of Tlingit Oral…
A Tribe in Southeast Alaska has won permanent protection for the site of a historic Tlingit village whose descendants claim centuries-old ties to Glacier…
Capital City Fire and Rescue recently refurbished one of its ambulances. It saved the city the expense of buying a new one. And as an added bonus, the…
Five sacred Tlingit items could be returned to Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. A notice published in the federal register on…
The U.S. Mint released a coin commemorating the work of Alaska Native leader Elizabeth Peratrovich.The 2020 Native American $1 coin is currently only…
A fossil of a marine reptile in Southeast Alaska has officially been declared a new species. The 220 million-year-old Thalattosaur is older than the…