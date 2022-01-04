Search Query
Tazlina
Native Village of Tazlina hopes to purchase 462 acres of its traditional lands from Archdiocese
Tripp J Crouse
,
A federally recognized Tribe in the Ahtna region of the Copper River area hopes to buy more than 450 acres of its traditional homeland -- and return it to…
4:59